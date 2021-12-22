The 'Greatest Generation' has stories to share before they're gone

As you gather with friends and family this year be sure to take the time to listen to stories from the Greatest Generation, the men and women who served in support of World War II.

The passing of Virginia Kramer is a reminder that the Greatest Generation and the stories of service are fading daily.

From Silver Grove, Kentucky, she went to work for Wright Aeronautical which operated where GE Aviation resides today in Evendale.

“They put me on this cam machine, a cam to me didn't mean a darn thing to me,” said Virginia Kramer in an interview from March 9th, 2020.

She was proud to have played a role in support of the war effort. Kramer died Sunday December 8th, 2021.

According to the National World War II Museum, 234 World War II veterans die each day.

As it stands Ohio has approximately 9,092 World War II veterans still living. The state of Kentucky 2,324 and Indiana has 4,780 as of September 30th.

The total number of World War II veterans across the nation sat at 240,329 of the 16 million who once served.

Fortunately, for Virginia Kramer's family they had the time to ask her questions and have love letters written during their father's service overseas to give them insight into both their parent's service to county in both a military and civilian capacity.

