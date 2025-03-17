'His spirit continues to inspire us' | Greater Cincinnati to host Pat Tillman Honor Run for first time

DAYTON, Ky. — For the first time, the Pat Tillman Honor Run will be held in Greater Cincinnati, allowing locals to celebrate a sports legend who heroically left his NFL career to serve his country.

The event is set for April 19 at 9 a.m. and is open to participants of all ages — pets and strollers included.

Tara Boucher, an Arizona State University alum and founder of the Cincinnati ASU Alumni Chapter, emphasized the importance of the run honoring Tillman’s legacy.

“Pat was a real hero, not only for Arizona State but also for our country. He put his life on the line to defend our freedoms, and his spirit continues to inspire us today,” she said.

Tillman, an ASU Sun Devil and former professional football player, enlisted in the U.S. Army following the 9/11 attacks. He served alongside his brother and deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan with the 75th Ranger Regiment. Tragically, Tillman was killed in action by friendly fire on April 22, 2004.

In memory of his commitment to service, Tillman's family established the Pat Tillman Foundation, focusing on supporting veterans, military service members and their spouses through education. Proceeds from the Honor Run directly fund scholarships for those who wish to pursue higher education.

“This run really helps those who have served our country and want to extend their education and become heroes like Pat,” Boucher said.

The run will cover 4.2 miles, a distance chosen to reflect Tillman’s jersey number at ASU. Participants are encouraged to bring their dogs and children, fostering a community atmosphere.

"We appreciate everyone coming out, including pets, babies and strollers," Boucher said.

The City of Dayton, Kentucky, will host the inaugural run.

For more details and to register for the event, visit the Run Sign Up website and scroll down to the Cincinnati run.

