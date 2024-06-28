Hamilton County Veterans Commission adds transparency through live streaming meetings

CINCINNATI — For years, the business of the Hamilton County Veterans Commission operated in a small conference room in downtown Cincinnati with few others involved.

After a WCPO Homefront investigation into the operations of the VSC, veterans began showing up at the commission’s meetings with a call for action and more transparency.

While the meetings continue in the small conference room for now, the call for more transparency has finally been answered in the way of a single camera.

The addition of a YouTube channel is applauded by the commission’s executive director, Orlando Sonza. He mentioned it and other expectations and changes in his 90-day plan for the office as part of community outreach enhancement.

The VSC posted their first meeting from June 26 on the channel with the plan to livestream future meetings and post recorded sessions. Veterans wishing to view the monthly meetings can do so on their new YouTube channel. If you log in with your Google account, you can follow the channel and get alerts when they go live and post new videos.

Despite a suggestion by Commissioner Lee Watson to go back to a single meeting each month, citing a full staff and an executive director in place, the motion was not approved. As a result, the two monthly meetings will continue with a small change to increase community outreach.

Following that motion, Watson recommended they use some of their meetings to gather out in the public at various county VFW posts or other service organization posts or public locations to make the commission more accessible to veterans.

Commission President Jean Wilson suggested they keep the second Wednesday 10 a.m. meeting at the same location at 230 E. 9 St., Room 1100, Cincinnati, OH 45202. While the second monthly meeting, which is held on the fourth Wednesday of the month, could be held out in the community with a location and time publicly posted on the commissioners' newly renovated website.

During the recent meeting commissioners approved the implementation of Uber Health to help assist in getting veterans to their appointments. These rides would be for non-emergency medical transport and would be paid for by HCVSC.

Commissioner Steven Staniford asked Executive Director Orlando Sonza to write up a comprehensive transportation policy and present that to the commission in the next 60 days.

The commission is continuing the work on the upcoming Hamilton County’s Veteran Appreciation Day which is set for July 20, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

While it’s not required county officials ask that you register in advance so they can get a better idea of the number of people they can expect for the purpose of food they’ll have on hand.

You can register for the free event — which includes free parking in the Central Riverfront Garage — by heading to the Hamilton County Veterans Service website to reserve your tickets.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.