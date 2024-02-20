Hamilton County Veteran Commission president, executive director stepping down

CINCINNATI — After what Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission President Bob Brewster called a "heated discussion" in their most recent executive session, he and executive director William Boettcher are leaving their positions.

An email sent to Veteran Service commissioners announced that Brewster would retire on March 1 and Boettcher would retire Feb. 28.

Their retirements come on the heels of February’s regular monthly commission meeting where newly-appointed commissioner Steven Staniford asked for both men to step down along with other commissioners who have been on the board before he and Urulee Watson’s appointments.

"For Mr. Robert Brewster it’s a sad day. He served with honor and dignity for the commission for many years," Staniford said. "As for Mr. Boettcher, I obviously did not have any real pleasant interaction with him and as somebody who interacts with the public and seeing other interactions, he’s had with other veterans I think it’s a great step for the commission and the office to get a new face."

Staniford said with change now comes the real work for the Veteran Service Commission by making what they’re doing as open to the public as possible.

"It should never be a secret when it’s coming to what we’re doing for veterans or how we’re spending the taxpayer’s money, it should always be open and honest," Staniford said. "We have a very long road to go still to getting us on par with the rest of the state and surpassing a lot of other counties which we need to be. We need to be a shining example throughout the state of Ohio."

"I wasn’t surprised to get it, the notice," fellow commissioner Watson said.

Watson called for more accountability during the most recent meeting and was taken aback by Boettcher’s behavior during an exchange with Staniford where he called Staniford a derogatory word.

"A little bit disturbed that the language got as bad as it did with no one apologizing, especially our executive director, I felt that some action was going to be taken some way either voluntarily or there would be some pressure," Watson said.

He said that the office needs to be working more proactively and not reactively.

"I’m going to take this as one of the other things we need to do to move forward and I’m looking forward to that new change," Watson added.

These retirements come after months of reporting tied to the Hamilton County Veterans Service Commission spending compared to other county VSCs and the treatment some veterans have had when they’ve gone to the office for assistance.

"In part with my interaction with the office I had, and also your reporting is what drove me to be an advocate for veterans and take this position on," Staniford said.

The commissioners both say the executive director position will be open to veteran applicants, while the empty position left by Brewster will be filled by a nominee from the organization DAV, which will go through the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas interview process before appointment.

There’s no timeline given for the appointments.

