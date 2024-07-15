Hamilton County to hold first Veteran Appreciation Day this Saturday at GABP

The spotlight on veteran’s concerns in Hamilton County has shone brightly for more than eight months following a WCPO Homefront investigationinto Veteran Commission Services. Now county leaders are looking to change what you see in that light.

“One of the things that we found out is that we weren't helping enough veterans,” said Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece.

Under the light of that investigation, Reece said there's a need to do more for veterans and a desire to hold a Veteran Appreciation Day by bringing together partnerships to help vets.

“Bringing Veterans Services together, because they actually run veteran services for Hamilton County, and the board and we help fund, we're saying we're on board,” she said. “Then you have the Clerk of Courts on board, you have the DAV on board, we break down those silos, the VA is on board, break down all those silos that come together, and what better place to do it than the Great American Ball Park.”

The event is about more than bringing veterans to the home of the Cincinnati Reds for stadium tours and free food. Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Pavan Parikh said this about fully helping veterans in a different way.

“We're bringing in resources from across county government, from across the state and potentially even federal resources to ensure that people have access to information,” Parikh said. “Also, they can get claims adjudicated, and they can work with the people that are the decision makers to figure out what's your problem? How can we help you? What do we have the authority to do? And let's try to take care of it right.”

Veterans who come are encouraged to bring their DD214 with them to make accessing additional information and services easier.

There will be Veteran Services Officers from the VA, DAV and the Hamilton County Veterans Service Office on hand. Veterans will also be able to apply for the Hamilton County veteran ID card.

“I want the veterans of Hamilton County, as we roll out this red carpet for this beautiful event, to show them what the Veterans Service Commission has to offer, what is in our toolbox? What's it able to help them move forward (with) in their life,” said Veteran Commissioner Steven Staniford.

He said there will be several companies on hand looking to potentially hire veterans and offer employment opportunities.

“It's so important, because it's never happened before,” said HCVSC Executive Director Orlando Sonza.

He’s hopeful that by bringing out health & wellness, career & entrepreneurship, legal services, educational programs & services, housing, and financial assistance resources, combined with a fun family friendly and free-to-attend environment, they can really make an impact in the county.

“If we can target 10% of the 40,000 veterans in Hamilton County, we've done our job,” Sonza said.

Hamilton County’s Veteran Appreciation Day is set for July 20, running from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

County officials ask that you register in advance so they can get a better idea of the number of people they can expect.

You can register for the totally free event — which includes free parking in the Central Riverfront Garage — by heading to the Hamilton County Veterans Service website to reserve your tickets.

If you have a veteran story to tell in your community, email homefront@wcpo.com. You also can join the Homefront Facebook group, follow Craig McKee on Facebook and find more Homefront stories here.