Hamilton County Commissioners to appoint 3 new members to veteran commission

CINCINNATI — After our Homefront investigation revealed tens of millions of dollars meant for veteran services within Hamilton County were being left on the table, a movement of change has happened.

Throughout 2024, veterans raised their concerns, and some — like Steven Staniford, Urulee Watson and Richard Headen — decided to join the Veteran Service Commission and contribute to the change.

Now, just over a year after the investigation, the commission has requested a budget large enough to begin fixing issues and increasing services for veterans. The larger increase comes with more oversight by the county.

Typically, Veteran Service Commissions operate independently of their county's Board of Commissioners, whose only responsibility is to fulfill the VSC’s annual budget request. The budget is paid for through a state-set tax millage or mill based on each of the 88 Ohio counties' respective property taxes.

The Hamilton County Veteran Commission presented a budget request for $2.984 million for 2025, up from $1.49 million in 2024. Since it is more than a 10% increase, it has triggered part of Ohio state law that allows the county to put additional commissioners on the VSC for five years.

“We had the ability to put six people on the board where we would have had the majority but in the interest in partnership, we said we will just do three,” Hamilton County Board of Commissioner Alicia Reese said.

Reese said since the Homefront investigation report at the end of 2023 and the subsequent changes within the VSC, she’s had community members stop her about the situation.

“I can't go anywhere without getting stopped by veterans who said, 'My god, we finally getting something done in Hamilton County,'” Reese said. “This time last year veterans were packed in here. They were very disappointed in the Veteran Service Commission.”

In the past year, the VSC has moved toward improving services by creating a transportation program to help get veterans to medical appointments, improve financial assistance and provide help with getting dental care among other services.

“We actually kind of asked the VSC to do this. We need the VSC to provide services to the veterans in our community, they were really struggling to do that under their current budget, so this is a significant increase,” Commissioner Denise Driehaus said.

Newly appointed VSC Executive Director Orlando Sonza had pushed back at previous county commission meetings saying the additional appointees weren’t necessary as he and the newly appointed commission members were making the necessary changes to better serve veterans.

In a statement following the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners' decision, Sonza said:

“I respect the Board of County Commissioners exercising its authority today under Ohio law to appoint additional members to the Veterans Service Commission. I’m hopeful that any appointee will bring a passion for serving Hamilton County’s veterans and will work collaboratively with the existing board. Together, we will continue our mission of honoring and supporting our veterans, and I look forward to working alongside the new members to serve those who have served us all.”

Reese said she hopes the additional appointees will lead to more change and transparency regarding the commission’s operations. She said she sees this as a partnership and not a punishment for doing what’s right by veterans.

“We're not just here to give you money and then you run off and say you're independent,” Reese said. “Then when it's a problem, here come the I-Team over here. We're talking about a real partnership.”

Each of the three appointees will receive a total annual salary of $7,050.39. The appointees are expected to be added by Jan. 15, 2025.

