Blue Star Families to hand out 400 bags full of items to help veterans through winter this Giving Tuesday

CINCINNATI — Hundreds of bags adorned with students' artwork and packed full of goodies are ready to be handed out to local veterans.

"The veterans were just so grateful," said Geri Lynn Maples, Dayton and Southwestern Ohio Blue Star Families Chapter's executive director.

She said tote bags have been packed with gloves, knitted hats, socks and personal hygiene items over the years.

When this project debuted in 2021, they had a tote bag with the Blue Star Families logo on one side and a blank canvas on the other. Thanks to an art teacher at Franklin Junior High, that blank canvas blossomed into an idea.

“The students in the art class decorated plain tote bags with heartfelt designs, including American flags, soldiers saluting and thankful messages,” Maples said.

While in years past the bags were handed out to veterans in the Dayton community and at the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, Maples said they wanted to expand the reach and tie into local services and non-profits with a focus on veterans.

"We've teamed up with Easterseals and People Working Cooperatively to make this year's event a little different," Maples said.

Unlike years past when the bags were pre-filled, she said veterans will receive the handcrafted tote and get the chance to fill it with the items they deem necessary for the winter months.

They have around 400 bags ready to go and are inviting all interested veterans to stop by Easterseals Redwood Klekamp Family Military and Veteran Center at 2901 Gilbert Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45206.

Maples said they've invited principals, art teachers and other staff to come and see the impact of their students' work firsthand — another twist in this year's event.

"We really want to connect the schools, the community and the veterans," Maples said. “The students have put so much into these bags, and we want them to see the joy and appreciation it brings to the veterans. It's a way to inspire them to continue this meaningful work."

The schools taking part in decorating the bags include Franklin Jr. High, Intermediate Schools, and Mad River Middle School.

Each bag also includes a handwritten note from the students expressing their appreciation.

You can find out more information by going to the event website.

