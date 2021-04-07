Ohio 'Stand Your Ground' law: Critics say it's too broad, others think it doesn't go far enough

CINCINNATI — Ohio’s new ‘stand your ground’ took effect Tuesday. The new legislation gives legal protection to those who shoot in self-defense inside or outside of their home or car.

Those who have lost loved ones to gun violence have expressed concern about the potential danger related to the new law.

William Franklin’s 14-year-old son, Cameron, was shot to death two years ago. The case remains unsolved, and he said he thinks the stand your ground regulations will only lead to more shootings and a bigger backlog for police.

“The law’s too broad,” Franklin said. “It gives too many people free rein.”

He said the increased potential for shooting victims could create more grieving families like his.

“I think it’s going to hurt Ohio in more ways that one,” Franklin said. “I think you’re going to see more shootings. I think you’re going to see more homicides being passed off as ‘stand your ground’ and I think you’re going to see more people walking because of the bill.”

Ohio State Representative Tom Brinkman cosponsored the bill and doesn’t share Franklin’s concerns. He argued that the new law simply expands the rights of responsible gun owners.

“You might hear of the bad guys out there shooting people up, but they’re going to shoot people up regardless of how many laws you pass,” Brinkman said. “This gives law-abiding citizens the ability to defend and protect themselves.”

He said he doesn’t think the new bill goes far enough.

“Constitutional carry would be just our Second Amendment rights,” he said. “No reason to have a permit. No reason to have training.”

Franklin said he believes more work can be done at the state and local level to address gun violence and he hopes legislation like this doesn’t set efforts back enable those looking to do harm.

“I would have thought that it wouldn’t have passed, and I was hoping it didn’t but with it being a reality now, time’s going to tell how this is really going to play out,” he said.

