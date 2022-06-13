Ohio Governor signs bill that reduces training time needed to arm teachers

Governor Mike Dewine signed House Bill 99 into law Monday paving the way for more teachers to be armed in schools.

The bill, which passed in the state senate last week, changes the requirements to be armed on school grounds from 700 hours to 24 hours.

It allocates around $6 million in funding to create a safety and crisis division within the Ohio School Safety Center.

In addition, it calls for a plan to deploy more than a dozen licensed officers to oversee emergency management training across 16 regions in the state.

It also mandates schools with grades six through 12 have a trained team that works to ID potential threats before kids become violent by March of next year.

Schools will make the decision whether to arm anyone within their buildings.

The plan for the bill grew out of a shooting at Madison Junior-Senior High School in 2016. The district then allowed teachers and staff to be armed but got sued. The Supreme Court said they needed the same training as law enforcement. However, the new bill would change that.

The Governor said Tuesday he plans to sign a new cap budget for schools to allow more money for physical safety upgrades including safety visitor badging systems, facility mapping, lighting and door locking.

