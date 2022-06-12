Pushing back: Groups rally against gun violence

CINCINNATI — People gathered in neighborhoods across Cincinnati on Saturday, calling for an end to violent crimes. Separate events were held, but they all called for the same thing. The passion was personal for some who were in attendance.

"My son had also made the news in 2019 or 2018 for murdering someone,” Tonya Sanderson said. She’s a pastor with the Shekinah Glory Missionary Church. She understands the pain violent crimes can cause to everyone involved. “I couldn't bring that mother back to her children, so today I stand up and say no more.”

She was part of a group of people who took their concerns to the streets. They marched on the West End and say change starts with children.

"I'm trying to be that one person that can make a change and say I care,” Darlene Anderson said. “I want to let these kids know that they can come to me no matter what. I care, so maybe one voice can make a difference in just one child.”

They weren’t alone in their fight. In Avondale, bikers kicked up their stands to ride for peace.

"We got everybody's attention and that was the purpose," rider Demetrius Andrews said.

They rode around the city, making their message loud and clear.

"I just hope they all understand and see when we ride through these neighborhood we all are one,” rider Brandon Ward said. “No matter the age or race, we can all come together as one.”

Jonathan Siller added, "We come together and have fun together and we're not disrespecting nobody, we're not killing nobody.”

Oganized by Cincinnati Works, the event also included a hearse to show people the reality of what can happen if the shootings continue.

"It's got to stop ,” Andrews said. “It has to stop at home. We have to control our kids to control our community.”

Both groups remain hopeful that their efforts will raise awareness. More events are in the works to help spread their message.