Watch Now
NewsGovernmentState GovernmentOhio State Government News

Actions

Cincinnati native Vivek Ramaswamy expected to announce Ohio Governor run

How much will the Department of Government Efficiency change the country's federal government? Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy are revealing new details about how it will work and how long it will take. (Scripps News)
Doge Capitol Hill
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati native Vivek Ramaswamy is expected to step down from his position to lead President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and announce a run for Ohio governor, two sources familiar with the planning told ABC News. WCPO 9 first reported Ramaswamay was going to run for governor last week.

Ramaswamy is expected to make his announcement early next week.

This move comes after weeks of speculation regarding Ramaswamy’s potential political ambitions, including the possibility of seeking the Senate seat vacated by Vice President-elect JD Vance.

While reports previously suggested Ramaswamy was warming up to the idea of a Senate run, his long-term goal has always been to serve as Ohio’s governor, according to a spokesperson in an earlier interview.

Ramaswamy has been a prominent figure in recent political discussions. Reports from multiple outlets, including the Associated Press and The Washington Post, revealed that he had conversations with both Trump and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine about the Senate seat. Trump reportedly encouraged Ramaswamy to pursue the position, but DeWine ultimately went with Lt. Gov. Husted as his appointee.

He was born in Cincinnati to Indian immigrants and graduated from St. Xavier graduate. He earned a degree in Biology from Harvard and a J.D. from Yale Law School.

Ramaswamy has a background as a biotech entrepreneur. He worked for a hedge fund before starting a biotech company, Roivant Sciences. He also wrote two books titled "Woke Inc." and "Nation of Victims."

Watch Live:

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
Trump moves swiftly to implement new agenda, Biden departs Capitol Vance used Bible owned by his great-grandmother during inauguration 2 children hospitalized after Cheviot duplex fire, crews say

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money