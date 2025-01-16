Cincinnati native Vivek Ramaswamy is 'warming up to the idea' of filling JD Vance's Senate seat

CINCINNATI — Vivek Ramaswamy may not be out of the running of candidates who could fill Vice President-elect JD Vance's vacated Senate seat, a spokesperson for Ramaswamy told us Thursday.

Ramaswamy previously said he wouldn't seek the Senate opening, because he was tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to head up Trump's Department of Government Efficiency efforts alongside Elon Musk.

But as of Thursday, that may not be the case anymore.

A spokesperson for Ramaswamy told us that, while Ramaswamy has said since April that his long-term goal is to be governor, he's "warming up to the idea" of the Senate seat. Ultimately, though, the decision is up to DeWine, the spokesperson said.

DeWine has yet to appoint a replacement to U.S. Sen. JD Vance, who will be inaugurated as Donald Trump's vice president Jan. 20. Though DeWine has long endorsed Husted as his favored successor, the lieutenant governor is now considered a leading contender as his pick for the Senate.

Reports from the Associated Press, citing their sources, say Ramaswamy has had conversations with Trump about the move. The Washington Post reported that Trump encouraged Ramaswamy to seek the open Senate seat.

Multiple media outlets, including Cincinnati's NPR affiliate WVXU, reported that Ramaswamy has also had a meeting with DeWine about the seat, though DeWine's office did not respond when contacted to comment.