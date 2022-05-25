Watch
School shooting in Texas: How Tri-State leaders are responding

Many offered prayers for victims and their families
APTOPIX Texas School Shooting
Posted at 2:16 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 14:16:13-04

CINCINNATI — Americans are once again grappling with the emotional toll left in the wake of the nation's latest mass shooting. This time, 21 people are dead including 19 children after an 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman is also dead, investigators said.

As we continue to learn more about the circumstances surrounding this tragedy, many leaders from across the Tri-State are sharing their thoughts on social media.

Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine (R)

Governor DeWine ordered all U.S. flags across the state to be flown at half-staff until May 28 to honor the victims

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D)

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval (D)

Senator Rob Portman (R), First District Rep. Steve Chabot (R), Second District Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R) and Eight District Rep. Warren Davidson (R) have not spoken about the shooting. WCPO has reached out to their offices for a statement.

Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear (D)

Senator Mitch McConnell (R)

Rep. Thomas Massie (R)

Massie re-tweeted the below statement advocating for arming school teachers.

Indiana

Senator Todd Young (R)

Senator Mike Braun (R)

Governor Eric Holcomb (R) and Rep. Greg Pence (R) have not spoken about the shooting. WCPO has reached out to their offices for a statement.

WCPO will update this story when representatives respond to our request.

