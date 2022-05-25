School shooting in Texas: How Tri-State leaders are responding

CINCINNATI — Americans are once again grappling with the emotional toll left in the wake of the nation's latest mass shooting. This time, 21 people are dead including 19 children after an 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. The gunman is also dead, investigators said.

As we continue to learn more about the circumstances surrounding this tragedy, many leaders from across the Tri-State are sharing their thoughts on social media.

Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine (R)

Governor DeWine ordered all U.S. flags across the state to be flown at half-staff until May 28 to honor the victims

Governor DeWine issued the following statement regarding today's tragedy in Texas. pic.twitter.com/7AowO2J0id — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 24, 2022

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D)

How many times are we going to allow this to happen?

⁰I'm at a loss. The inaction of a handful of politicians in Washington and state legislatures continues to cost us lives, mass shooting after mass shooting. My heart is with the victims' families in Uvalde. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 25, 2022

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval (D)

We are sick and tired of tragedies going unanswered. How many children have to be taken from us before leaders step up and protect them from guns? https://t.co/Mt6UiVmGIM — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) May 25, 2022

Senator Rob Portman (R), First District Rep. Steve Chabot (R), Second District Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R) and Eight District Rep. Warren Davidson (R) have not spoken about the shooting. WCPO has reached out to their offices for a statement.

Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear (D)

As a parent, it’s hard to comprehend the devastating loss in Texas today. This senseless act of violence is unacceptable and should be condemned. These were all children of God, gone too soon. Kentucky stands with all those mourning and we hold them close in prayer. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 24, 2022

Senator Mitch McConnell (R)

Horrified and heartbroken by reports of the disgusting violence directed at innocent schoolkids in Uvalde, Texas. The entire country is praying for the children, families, teachers, and staff and the first responders on the scene. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 24, 2022

Rep. Thomas Massie (R)

Massie re-tweeted the below statement advocating for arming school teachers.

Another School Shooting in a Place where teachers and staff were banned from carrying guns: Robb Elementary School in the Uvalde, Texas CIS



NO SHOOTING WHERE teachers and staff armed. @RWPUSA do you check these things before you post?https://t.co/L81xO7PCQw https://t.co/e4EjVf96pg — John R Lott Jr. (@JohnRLottJr) May 24, 2022

Indiana

Senator Todd Young (R)

I am deeply saddened by the horrific shooting today at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Our nation mourns the innocent lives taken in this senseless tragedy. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) May 25, 2022

Senator Mike Braun (R)

Horrified by the senseless murder of 14 children and a teacher in Texas. My heart is with the parents and the community bearing this unimaginable anguish. — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) May 24, 2022

Governor Eric Holcomb (R) and Rep. Greg Pence (R) have not spoken about the shooting. WCPO has reached out to their offices for a statement.

WCPO will update this story when representatives respond to our request.

READ MORE

13-year-old student charged with making threats toward West Clermont Middle school

Talawanda Middle School student arrested with making alleged threat causing lockdown

Here are the gun laws in Ohio your legislators are considering this General Assembly

