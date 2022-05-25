Here are the gun laws in Ohio your legislators are considering this General Assembly

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Here are the gun laws Ohio legislators are considering this General Assembly. There are 29 in total — 13 Republican-proposed, 16 Democrat-proposed.
The overview:
- Republican bills expand gun rights, Democratic ones put forward safety regulations
- Republican bills get heard, Democratic ones don't.
- Only one Democratic bill was heard in committee. It received one hearing more than a year ago.
- All but one Republican bill had numerous hearings, with the exception of void bill that didn't need to be heard with the passage of SB 215, permitless carry. The unheard bill is new, referred to committee May 17, but will most likely continue the trend of having a hearing.
HB 38: Limit the locations at which a person has no duty to retreat
Proposed by: Democrats
Gist: Repeals 'Stand Your Ground' bill
Status: Introduced, no hearings
HB 62: Ohio Second Amendment Safe Haven Act
Proposed by: Republicans
Gist: Exempt Ohio from federal gun laws
Status: Three hearings
SB 73 / HB 259: Regards firearms transfers; require background check
Proposed by: Democrats
Gist: Requires background checks for firearm transfers
Status: Both introduced, both have had no hearings
SB 74: Raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm
Proposed by: Democrats
Gist: Raises the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21, increase penalties
Status: Introduced, no hearings
SB 75: Regulate the transfer of firearms at a gun show
Proposed by: Democrats
Gist: Adds safety precautions for dealers
Status: Introduced, no hearings
SB 76 / HB 274: Restore local authority to regulate firearms-related conduct
Proposed by: Democrats
Gist: Local municipalities can make their own rules regarding guns in their area
Status: Both introduced, both have had no hearings
SB 77: Regards certain items that increase firearms' rate of fire
Proposed by: Democrats
Gist: Prohibits trigger cranks, bumpfire devices and other items that accelerate a semi-automatic firearm's rate of fire
Status: Introduced, no hearings
HB 89: Revise concealed handgun licensee requirement to notify
Proposed by: Republicans
Gist: Active duty military members don't need to notify law enforcement as quickly as before that they have a CCW
Status: Passed out of committee (this seems to be void, since permitless carry passed)
HB 99: Regards persons authorized to go armed within school safety zone
Proposed by: Republicans
Gist: Any adult in school can carry firearm with 2 hours of hands-on firearm training, no lockbox requirement
Status: Passed House, in Senate
SB 138 / HB 257: Extreme Risk Protection Order Act
Proposed by: Democrats, one supporting Republican
Gist: Allows family members to obtain a court order that temporarily restricts a person's access to firearms if that person poses a danger to themselves or others.
Status: Both introduced, both have had no hearings
SB 185 / HB 325: regards emergency powers when suppressing a riot; firearms rights
Proposed by: Republicans
Gist: Firearm businesses are "essential" businesses, ban law enforcement from taking guns, invalidating CCW or shutting down ranges.
Status: SB 185 passed Senate, in House; HB 325 Passed House, in Senate
SB 205 / HB 360: Designate Gun Violence Awareness Month
Proposed by: Democrats
Gist: Makes June Gun Violence Awareness Month
Status: Both introduced, both have had no hearings
SB 215 / HB 227 / HB 505: Regards concealed handgun licensee duties
Proposed by: Republicans
Gist: Creates permitless carry. No more concealed handgun licenses.
Status: SB 215 Signed by Gov. Effective 6/13/22
SB 243: Prohibit biased policing
Proposed by: Democrats
Gist: Not entirely about guns, but requires Peace Officers who carry firearms to have bias training
Status: Introduced, no hearings
HB 262: Enact Child Access Prevention Tax Credit Act
Proposed by: Democrats
Gist: Prohibits someone from leaving a firearm unsecured in a location where a minor could get access to it
Status: Introduced, one hearing. This is the only Democratic bill that has had a hearing
SB 293: Prohibit requiring fees, liability insurance to possess firearms
Proposed by: Republicans
Gist: Preemptively makes sure that no one can require insurance for owning a firearm
Status: Two hearings so far
HB 297: Firearms Industry Nondiscrimination Act
Proposed by: Republicans
Gist: Prohibits a government entity from entering into a contract with a company that "discriminates against firearm entities"
Status: Two hearings so far
HB 383: Modify penalties for certain weapons offense
Proposed by: Republicans
Gist: Increases penalties for people caught with firearms who are felons, "drug dependent," mentally "ill," etc.
Status: Two hearings
HB 455: Avoid carrying weapon where prohibited charge if leave on request
Proposed by: Republicans
Gist: Lessens penalties around unlawfully carrying a CCW in a prohibited place
Status: Three hearings
HB 617: Require firearms dealer to provide specified brochure to buyers
Proposed by: Republicans, bipartisan support
Gist: Requires licensed firearms dealers to give each purchaser a brochure that provides info on using deadly force
Status: Introduced, just sent to committee on May 17
HB 630: Repeal S.B. 215 of the 134th GA re: conceal carry
Proposed by: Democrats
Gist: Repeals permitless carry
Status: Just introduced, sent to committee
HB 661: Require gun trigger locks with firearm sales
Proposed by: Democrats, one supporting Republican
Gist: Requires that gun trigger locks be attached and provided with firearms sales.
Status: Introduced, just sent to committee
