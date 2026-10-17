WATCH LIVE AT 2 P.M.: President Donald Trump to speak at rally at Northern Kentucky University

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — President Donald Trump is in the Greater Cincinnati area Saturday to speak at a rally at Northern Kentucky University's Truist Arena.

Watch President Trump's remarks live at 2 p.m.

WCPO 9 Live Coverage

What to know about Saturday's rally:



WHAT: President Donald Trump rally in Northern Kentucky

President Donald Trump rally in Northern Kentucky WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 17, doors open at 10 a.m.; Trump expected to speak at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 17, doors open at 10 a.m.; Trump expected to speak at 2 p.m. WHERE: Northern Kentucky University's Truist Arena, 500 Louie B Nunn Dr., Highland Heights, KY 41099

Northern Kentucky University's Truist Arena, 500 Louie B Nunn Dr., Highland Heights, KY 41099 REGISTER TO ATTEND: Click here

RELATED | 'It is curious': NKU students, UC political expert talk President Trump rally in Northern Kentucky

Saturday's rally marks Trump's second appearance in the Greater Cincinnati area in two weeks and his first in Northern Kentucky since March. Earlier this month, Trump appeared in Vandalia, which is just north of Dayton, to campaign for Republican candidates in Ohio's major races for the midterm election.

While in Vandalia, Trump also exclusively spoke with WCPO 9, discussing the election, gas prices, data centers and more.

WATCH: President Donald Trump speaks one-on-one with WCPO 9's Tanya O'Rourke

President Donald Trump talks midterm elections, Issue 3 in exclusive interview in Vandalia

At Saturday's rally, Trump will likely tout Republican candidates Andy Barr, who's running in Kentucky's U.S. Senate race to replace retiring Sen. Mitch McConnell, and Ed Gallrein, who beat incumbent Sen. Thomas Massie in the Republican primary for Kentucky's 4th congressional district race.

Trump has previously endorsed both Barr and Gallrein in their respective primary races.

“I know Andy well, and he is always a Vote we can count on because he knows what it takes to GET THINGS DONE,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform about Barr ahead of the May 19 primary.

There is also a chance Trump will continue to target U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, who Gallrein beat in the primary. Trump and Massie have long feuded over disagreements regarding the Epstein files, foreign aid votes, opposition to administration legislation and more — leading to Trump promising to oust Massie.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. at Truist Arena.

Drivers in the area can expect significant traffic delays and road closures surrounding the rally.