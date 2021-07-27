Ohio State Rep. Brigid Kelly announces bid for Hamilton County auditor

CINCINNATI — The race to take over outgoing Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes' seat has begun.

Ohio State Rep. Brigid Kelly, D-Cincinnati, announced her bid for the county office Tuesday morning in a Facebook post.

Rhodes, who is wrapping up his eighth term in the office, announced last week he would not seek re-election.

Kelly has served in the Ohio House of Representatives since 2017 representing the 31st district, which includes more than 10 Cincinnati neighborhoods as well as Amberley Village, Norwood, Silverton, St. Bernard and Columbia Township. Prior to serving in public office, she worked for a local food workers union.