Hamilton County Auditor Dusty Rhodes will not run for a 9th term

Dusty Rhodes, Hamilton County's longest-running auditor, will not run for re-election after serving a record eight terms in office.

He announced his plan to retire Friday morning, and he said he wanted to give potential candidates time to organize their campaigns for next year.

"I am grateful to the citizens of Hamilton County for having the confidence and trust in me to elect me to a record eight four-year terms as County Auditor," Rhodes said in a statement. "I also thank our terrific staff who work with me and consistently meet the obligation of providing excellent service to citizens."

Rhodes, a Democrat, was first elected in 1990. Looking back on his time in office, he said he's proudest of his ability to reduce staff through attrition, the creation of one of the first public property websites and returning almost $50 million in unspent funds to the local agencies.