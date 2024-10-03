Kyle Rittenhouse coming to Covington for Northern Kentucky politician's campaign fundraiser

COVINGTON, Ky. — Kyle Rittenhouse, the man who gained national attention as a teenager in 2020 after shooting multiple men during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, will be in the Tri-State next week in support of one local candidate.

Kentucky state House candidate and attorney TJ Roberts said on social media Rittenhouse will be a special guest at his campaign fundraiser in Covington on Wednesday, Oct. 9 alongside state Senator John Schickel and state Reps. Savannah Maddox and Steve Doan.

HUGE event coming up thanks to my friend Zachary Smith!



Join me, Kyle Rittenhouse, Savannah Maddox, John Schickel, and Steven Doan for a campaign fundraiser for my campaign!! pic.twitter.com/7fOsIvKN9U — TJ Roberts (@realTJRoberts) October 1, 2024

"This is an incredible opportunity for us to connect and for me to share more about my vision to secure a brighter future for Kentucky. ... Together, we will discuss the future of Kentucky and the importance of securing our Christian, Constitutional Conservative values for the next generation," Roberts said.

Roberts, a Boone County native, is running to replace Rep. Steve Rawlings in Kentucky House District 66. He defeated former state Rep. Ed Massey in the Republican primary and faces Democrat Peggy Houston-Nienaber this November.

Endorsed by U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie and former congressman Ron Paul, Roberts' campaign website claims he is "pro-life, pro-Constitution and pro-Second Amendment."

Rittenhouse, who was acquitted in the shooting that left two men dead, has been involved in politics since his trial. He campaigned for former President Donald Trump, was offered multiple internships by Republican politicians and worked with candidates in Texas after moving to the state.

Just days ago, a festival that raises money for PTSD victims confirmed Rittenhouse would appear at their event and defended the decision against backlash, saying, "everyone is welcome."

Roberts' fundraiser will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Metropolitan Club on Rivercenter Boulevard. Guests must donate a minimum of $150 to attend.