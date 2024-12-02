Former city councilman Reggie Harris to become Rep. Greg Landsman's chief of staff

CINCINNATI — Just months after leaving Cincinnati City Council for a position with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, former councilman Reggie Harris is now joining U.S. Rep. Greg Landsman's team as chief of staff.

"Reggie is a uniquely talented and decent person who knows how to lead, bring people together, and get things done," Landsman said in a release announcing Harris' position. "At a time when politics seems broken, Reggie offers an optimistic approach to public service and will be a great addition to our team. We are determined to be a new kind of national leader — fully accountable, transparent, reliable, and bipartisan — and Reggie will help us make this happen."

Harris left city council in September after being tapped by the Biden-Harris administration to become the deputy assistant secretary of economic development in HUD's Department of Community Planning and Development.

At the time, Harris said regardless of the outcome of November's presidential election, accepting the new role would continue his "lifelong commitment to public service."

Now, post-election, Harris will help lead a fellow former councilman's team. In a statement, he called Landsman a "much-needed pragmatic, level-headed ... and consensus-building leader."

"It is an honor to serve the constituents of Southwest Ohio by supporting Greg’s efforts to improve the lives of children and families, reduce healthcare costs and ensure safe, thriving communities filled with economic opportunities," Harris said.

While on city council, Harris served as chair of the Budget and Finance Committee and was vice-chair of the Equitable Growth and Housing Committee. His background is in development, having previously spearheaded various housing initiatives in Cincinnati, including the creation of the Affordable Housing Leveraged Fund from the Cincinnati Development Fund.

Before his time in city council, Harris was a licensed social worker. He also worked as the director of community life for The Community Builders, a nonprofit affordable real estate developer, and he served on the board of directors for the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority and as board chair for Equality Ohio, an LGBTQ civil rights organization.