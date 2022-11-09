Ross Schools levy defeated, officials previously warned of incoming cuts if levy failed

ROSS TWP., Ohio — A proposed levy for Ross Schools was rejected in Ohio's midterm elections Tuesday.

This was the second defeat for Ross' levy to increase taxes after it initially failed in the August election.

Ross' proposed property tax hike was defeated by a relatively wide margin, with 61% of the vote against it.

The district, which is struggling financially, was hoping voters would raise their taxes to keep looming state control of its operating budget away as the district's financial deficit grows.

The levy proposed a 5-year, property tax increase to help the district.

In a concession statement sent to the Journal-News, Ross Superintendent Chad Konkle said they were all disappointed in the outcome.

"The Ross Local School District would like to extend a sincere thank you to all who supported our levy... either at the ballot box or through levy efforts," Konkle said. "We thank the passionate community members who worked tirelessly in defense of our schools and our students."

The stakes at the ballot were high for Ross Schools as officials previously warned of cuts if the levy failed.

School officials, including Ross' governing board, previously said that even with millions of dollars in budget cuts, the district will face more personnel and program reductions if the levy failed.

"Unfortunately, we are in a financial crisis," said Ross officials prior to election day. "If the levy does not pass ..., the district will face immediate and difficult decisions. These decisions will affect every building in our district."

Ross Schools said that cuts would most likely happen in these areas:

Transportation, exploring going to a state minimum service

Elementary, intermediate and middle school specials, considering eliminating art classes, physical education and music

School start and end times, which would be impacted if the special get eliminated

High school block schedule, moving to a traditional seven-bell schedule because of the amount of elective offerings being impacted. This would change the College Credit Plus and Advanced Placement Courses.

Ross leaders also said if the levy failed, they possibly have to ask for a higher millage on the May 2023 ballot. School officials have said that if this levy fails — which it now has — they are required by school finance law to continue to ask residents for more tax money.

The millage amounts will be determined by officials from the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Auditor's offices unless

Residents that opposed the levy have previously said their reasons include the nation's high inflation rate and the rising costs of food, goods and services, which are squeezing their paychecks making their support of any school hike in property taxes unfeasible.

Other residents have criticized the district's past spending, though school officials have said state funding has short-changed the school's level of state financial support.

