Incumbent Greg Landsman beats Republican Eric Conroy in Ohio’s 1st congressional district race, per AP

CINCINNATI — Democratic incumbent Rep. Greg Landsman has defeated Republican challenger Eric Conroy in Ohio’s 1st congressional district race, according to AP projections.

This will now be Landsman’s third term as congressman after he previously defeated Orlando Sonza and first upended longtime Republican Steve Chabot in 2022.

Born in Greater Cincinnati, the former public-school teacher served as Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland’s director of faith-based and community initiatives. He then ran the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and returned to education as the executive director of StrivePartnership. Landsman then served on Cincinnati City Council for five years.

As a congressman, Landsman has secured tens of millions of dollars for Southwest Ohio projects, according to his website. He also ran his campaign on issues such as lowering costs for families, increasing public school funding, gun reform, protecting the rights of voters and more.

Data centers also emerged as one of the key issues in the race, with Landsman saying the federal government needs to step in with a national framework to regulate data centers – one that ensures companies pay their own way and operate transparently.

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Since redistricting, Ohio’s 1st congressional district is made up of parts of Hamilton County, Warren County and Clinton County.