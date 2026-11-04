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Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown flips pivotal U.S. Senate seat, per projections

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Jeff Dean/AP
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Cincinnati.
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COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Democrat Sherrod Brown has won a pivotal seat in the U.S. Senate, according to Associated Press projections. This flip could change the balance of power in Congress

Brown, a longtime senator, has reclaimed a spot in D.C. after defeating Republican Jon Husted in one of the most watched and expensive races in the country.

WATCH: Sherrod Brown gives victory speech after win over Jon Husted

Democrat Sherrod Brown celebrates Ohio U.S. Senate win over Jon Husted

Brown’s winning message was affordability, highlighting what he will do to lower the cost of living and how he will fight for the everyday Ohioan.

Democrats had raised record dollars, trying to take control of the Senate in the midterms. Polling, which is more of an art than a science, had shown that Democrats were in competitive races in states that voted for President Donald Trump in 2024. Brown and Husted were neck and neck for the majority of the race.

Brown had lost to U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno in 2024 when Trump was at the top of the ticket.

This was a special election, as Husted was appointed to the seat in 2025 after Vance resigned to become vice president. The seat will be up for a full six-year term in 2028.

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