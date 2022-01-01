Morgan Trau

Hometown: Cleveland

Education: Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications (Go Orange!)

Current Position/Job Duties: Political reporter and multimedia journalist based out of the WEWS Columbus Bureau

Previous Work Experience: Investigative, political and fact-checking reporter in Grand Rapids, Mich. at WZZM-TV; Reporter and MMJ in Spokane, Wash. at KREM-TV. Interned at 60 Minutes, worked for CBS Interactive and PBS NewsHour.

Joined News 5: January of 2022

Most Memorable Stories: I did a nearly 10-part investigative series on a mass COVID-19 outbreak that killed one, infected more than 30 and quarantined more than 60 Spokane school bus drivers in less than one month. Thousands of children were exposed. Records requests revealed a lack of safety protocols against the virus and “unsafe” behavior against children. The reports led to the State fining the company for their “hazardous conditions.”

Awards/Honors: New York State Broadcasters Association for my coverage of racial injustice, Louise Schiavoni Prize, selected in both the Hearst Journalism Awards 2021 and Syracuse Press Club Awards 2021 and became the youngest Take the Lead Ambassador to speak on journalism as a young professional. In college, I was also selected as a Syracuse University Scholar and Newhouse Scholar.

News Philosophy: The news is vital for our democracy and needs to be accessible for all – no matter how difficult the topic.

Role Model: I am lucky to be surrounded by the strong women in my family. Plus, Nellie Bly, who was a pioneer in the investigative journalism world. Learning about her when I was in elementary school allowed me to discover my love for journalism.

Favorite Sports Teams: Cleveland ANYTHING. Plus, the Syracuse Orange.

Favorite Music: Taylor Swift and Fleetwood Mac

Favorite Movie: Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Favorite Program: The Good Place and Sex Education

Favorite Book: “Sex Object: A Memoir” by Jesssica Valenti or anything by Sylvia Plath, Toni Morrison or Audre Lorde.

Favorite Food: Gluten-free cookie dough

Family: My family is my everything. I have amazing parents, an inspiring older sister and a perfect cat.

Pet: Jinx, a black cat I rescued when I was working in Idaho.

Hobbies & Interests: Anything revolving around art. I love visiting museums and listening to live music. I also enjoy spending time with my loved ones.

You're most likely to see me around town at: I’ll be in Columbus! So, you’ll just see me on the screen ;)

Hidden Talent: I am super flexible because I am double-jointed.

Something most people don't know about me: I love video games and spend hours on my Nintendo Switch.

What I like best about Northeast Ohio: Tommy’s milkshakes, Mitchell’s Black Raspberry Chocolate Chunk ice cream and the Cleveland Museum of Art

On the weekends I love to: Sleep in and go to brunch with friends!

Additional Info You Want People to Know About You: I am here to answer any questions you have about the upcoming elections. Also, I will always be happy to see photos of your pets!