Democrat Meeka Owens wins race for Hamilton County Commissioner

CINCINNATI — Democrat Meeka Owens will serve as the next Hamilton County Commissioner after defeating Republican Jonathan Pearson and independent write-in candidate Carrie Davis in Tuesday’s election, according to WCPO projections.

Owens, who currently serves on Cincinnati City Council, won the Democratic primary earlier this year against incumbent Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas.

When Owens, an Avondale native, has previously said that she felt like the seat had been driven by “ego, not outcomes,” saying there was focus on “the personal attacks, the disputes” instead of the work.

Owens campaigned on issues including housing affordability, economic development and public safety initiatives across Hamilton County's municipalities.

She will join the three-member commission responsible for county budgeting, taxation, infrastructure and other local government operations. Denise Driehaus and Alicia Reece will serve with Owens.

Owens is set to begin her four-year term in January.