Many states require return postage for mail-in ballots. That's not the case in Ohio.

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County has broken 2020's early voting records with more than 26,000 residents already filling out their ballots in person and by mail ahead of Election Day.

"We have convenient elections and secure elections at the same time," Ohio ​Secretary of State Frank LaRose told WCPO. "We maintain that balance by being very thoughtful about it."

In 19 states (and D.C.), election officials are required to provide return postage for mailed ballots. But that's not the case here in Ohio. You'll have to pay for a stamp yourself.

We spoke to officials about how you can ensure your absentee ballot arrives where it needs to go.

The amount of postage depends on the weight of the absentee ballot. The more questions or ballot measures, the more it will weigh. Most ballots though will need one or two "forever stamps," which currently cost $0.73.

"Every ballot comes with a set of instructions and on those instructions," said Alex Linser with the Hamilton County Election Commission. "It does include how much postage is required to send the ballot back."

Your absentee ballot must be postmarked on or before Nov. 4 and arrive by Nov. 9 to be counted. For an extra sense of security, if you live in Ohio, you can track your ballot online at voteohio.gov/track.

But if you just want to avoid the postage hassle altogether, you can drop your ballot off at your county board of elections before 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.