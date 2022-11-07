Reports: Trump may announce presidential run at Dayton rally tonight

The Hill is reporting — citing unnamed sources — Trump has discussed this with aides potentially making the announcement tonight at the local rally. The report says the decision is not final. The Hill notes that Trump himself said at a Sunday rally in Florida that he will “probably” run again, adding: “Stay tuned tomorrow night in the great state of Ohio. Stay tuned.”

This follows a tweet from Axios political correspondent Jonathan Swan, saying “Based calls/texts all morning, Trump/Vance rally in Ohio will be v closely watched by Rs. Speculation has reached a point of absurdity at this point but many Rs of varying degrees of closeness to Trump are anticipating accelerated announcement based on his recent private comments.”

Some Trump allies urge him to announce his plans tonight, including U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, who tweeted today: “To all the press texting & calling me: Trump should announce tonight His candidates won the primaries Biden’s central message was the “ULTRA MAGA” scare And we are going to win BIGLY! Trump deserves all the credit for this wave election & announcing tonight he will seize it.”

Prior speculation was that Trump would wait until after the midterm elections to make the announcement. And that could still be the case.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters called Trump’s visit a desperate effort to save GOP candidates.

“From a California transplant running for senate whose campaign has been on life support from the beginning, to a governor who has been running for office for 40 years that Trump once called on Republicans to primary, it’s clear these Republicans need all the help they can get,” Waters said in a Monday news release. “We’re confident Ohio voters will see through the last minute act of desperation and elect Democrats up and down the ballot tomorrow.”

JD VANCE RALLY NEAR THE AIRPORT

A snaking line of more than 100 people formed hours before the gates opened at for a GOP rally featuring former President Donald Trump near the Dayton International Airport. People began moving toward their seats around 3:30 p.m.

Trump isn’t scheduled to speak until 8 p.m., but rally attendee Stacie Fisher with a group of friends from Minnesota were joining the line before 11 a.m. Fisher said she has attended 23 Trump rallies since January.

“We love the man and everything that he stands for because he stands for God,” she said.

Vendor booths are set up outside the event selling pro-Trump memorabilia. Inside the event space, giant American flags are erected.

RALLY INFORMATION

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally is expected to include at least seven Republican candidates, including J.D. Vance and three members of the Dayton region’s congressional delegation, according to a news release on Trump’s Save America website.

The hours-long rally will be at Wright Brothers Aero Inc., 3700 McCauley Drive at the Dayton International Airport, where Trump held campaign rallies in 2016 and 2020.

Trump, who announced he would campaign for candidates he endorsed, is scheduled to speak at 8 p.m., after speeches by the candidates at 5 p.m.

The candidates scheduled to speak beginning at 5 p.m., in order of appearance, include: J.D. Vance, a Cincinnati businessman running for U.S. Senate; U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Urbana; U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton; U.S. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy; U.S. Rep. Mike Carey, R-Columbus; 7th Congressional District candidate Max Miller of Shaker Heights and 9th Congressional District candidate J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton.

“No one in the world gets Ohioans fired up for Election Day like President Trump,” Vance said in a news release. “It will be great to host him in Ohio again.”

Vance, a Cincinnati businessman and Republican, faces U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp., in the race to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio.

“While Tim spends the final days of this election barnstorming Ohio and talking to voters in every corner of the state, JD Vance is ending his campaign the same way he began it — leaning entirely on out-of-state allies to come in and prop him up because Ohioans know he’s an out-of-state fraud who has only ever been out for himself,” said Izzi Levy, communications director for Ryan’s campaign. “That’s why next week Ohioans are going to send Tim to the Senate and JD back to Silicon Valley where he belongs.”

Local political scientists say the tight senate race is one of the most consequential in the nation as the two major political parties vie for control of the U.S. Senate, which is now led by Democrats.

Jordan’s opponent is Democrat Tamie Wilson of Delaware; Turner faces Democrat David Esrati of Dayton; Carey’s Democratic opponent is Gary Josephson of Columbus; and Davidson’s challenger is Democrat Vanessa Enoch of Butler County. Former Trump aide Miller is running against Democrat Matthew Diemer of Bay Village and Majewski faces U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who is also endorsed by Trump, plans to attend Trump’s rally after holding a rally at Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs at 5 p.m. Monday, a campaign tradition, said his campaign communications director Tricia McLaughlin.

DeWine will also be on the bus tour “going around the state with J.D. Vance and the rest of the Republican statewide ticket,” she said.

DeWine faces former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, in the governor’s race.

Staff writer Jim Gaines contributed to this report.