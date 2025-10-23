Cincinnati mayoral race: Aftab Pureval, Cory Bowman discuss core values, priorities ahead of Election Day

CINCINNATI — In less than two weeks, Cincinnati voters will decide who will lead their city for the next four years. Incumbent Mayor Aftab Pureval faces challenger Cory Bowman in a race focused on public safety, infrastructure and city management.

I recently sat down with both candidates to discuss their core values and priorities for Cincinnati's future.

When asked about his core values, Pureval said his motivation for public service comes down to helping people.

"My values are specific to why I want to be mayor of this city in this moment, and it really comes down to why I chose public service, and that is to help people," Pureval said.

The incumbent highlighted his dual responsibility to address daily challenges like potholes and snow removal while pushing the city toward greater achievements. He pointed to Cincinnati's growing population, increased economic investment and enhanced national profile as evidence of progress.

"My value again is progress, helping people and also progress for the city," Pureval said.

When asked about his top three priorities for his next term, Pureval identified public safety as "one, two and three."

Pureval began his term at a time of encouragement for the city as the Bengals went on a Super Bowl run. However, his final year has been marked by questions about crime.

When confronted with rising crime statistics during his tenure, Pureval took responsibility.

"I say that it is unacceptable, that it is a problem and that I take full responsibility. I'm the mayor. It's on me," Pureval said. "But what I want to communicate to the public is that I very clearly understand that this is the biggest challenge facing our city, and we will stop at nothing to correct it."

He also spoke about returning to basics on city services, acknowledging shortcomings in snow removal during the recent blizzard and pothole repairs. Housing affordability rounds out his priority list.

"We have to continue to build housing to stabilize housing costs," Pureval said.

Pureval committed to serving a full four-year term if reelected.

Challenger Cory Bowman, a pastor and coffee shop owner in the West End, is new to politics. He said he's running because he loves Cincinnati and because no one else would step up.

Bowman outlined his core values in order of importance: "God, family, and then pursuit."

"A lot of people flip it, and they say your priority has to be what you pursue if you're pursuing being mayor of Cincinnati, that has to take place over God and family. I don't see it as that," Bowman said.

He said he believes maintaining his relationship with God and being a good husband and father will enable him to be the best mayor possible.

Bowman's campaign focuses on three main issues: crime, infrastructure and budget management.

"I've talked with the police officers. I've talked with the practical knowers of what needs to happen to decrease crime, and I think that we can do major work to make sure that crime is under control in our city," Bowman said.

He also criticized the city's infrastructure maintenance and budget allocation, pointing to the $1.9 billion appropriated budget.

"It's not being spent properly," Bowman said.

Bowman is Vice President J.D. Vance's half-brother, but he said he will be independent from the national political landscape.

"I don't care who's president. I don't care who is vice president. When it comes to being mayor of Cincinnati, I'm going to work with everybody to make sure that as much benefit comes to our city," Bowman said.

When asked about separating his role as pastor from potential government service, Bowman distinguished between his pastoral duties and his personal faith.

"There's a difference between separating as a pastor versus separating being somebody of faith and conviction," Bowman said. "Every person has personal convictions, no matter what your background is in your religion or your faith. You are guided by a moral compass of what you feel is going to be right in every decision."

Early voting has begun in Cincinnati, with Election Day scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 4.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.