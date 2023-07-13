Tri-State school districts working to fill vacant positions before first day of classes

CINCINNATI — School districts across the Tri-state are working to fill open teacher and bus driver positions before it's time for students to head back to school.

“This isn't just an issue about jobs and the job market,” said Scott DiMauro, president of Ohio Education Association. “Fundamentally, this is an issue about opportunities for students."

DiMauro said over the last 10 years fewer and fewer people are choosing education as a profession.

"Then especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, districts having a harder time filling positions across the board," he said.

Many local districts are struggling to hire enough bus drivers.

Mike Broadwater, superintendent of Loveland City Schools, said there’s various factors contributing to why, but part of it is that it’s a difficult job.

“Driving a bus is tough, but it's also rewarding,” Broadwater said. “We have one driver his nickname is 'Smiley' because the kids love him because he loves his job, but it's a difficult job. You're driving around a classroom, and so it takes a special person to be able to do it.”

Broadwater said last year they changed school start times in order to help with the shortage.

“We were able to reduce the number of routes by changing the start times, therefore needing less drivers and that was the total impetus behind it," he said.

Broadwater said making that change helped immensely, but even with the schedule change, it's still not enough. Loveland needs to hire 10 more drivers before school starts.

Covington Independent Public Schools is also in need of bus drivers.

"We need five bus drivers still currently, and that is a high number for us," said Ken Kippenbrock, with Covington Independent Public Schools.

That's just scratching the surface.

Right now, Covington Independent has 36 total openings they're working to fill.

"23 of those positions are first what we call certified staff. So teachers, counselors, and the like,” Kippenbrock said. “And 13 of those are for classified staff, ranging from bus drivers to custodians to nutrition services staff.”

Educators say the impact goes beyond just filling the positions. DiMauro said it's about shaping the future.

“There is nothing more important than ensuring that every single student has access to a high-quality public education. And that starts by having caring qualified educators across the board.”