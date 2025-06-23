PD: Fight outside Aronoff Center turns into shooting, injures one

CINCINNATI — A shooting in Downtown Cincinnati has injured one person, according to police officers on the scene.

The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. Monday morning at 7th Street and Walnut Street in Downtown. Officers said it began as a large fight outside of a bar across from the Aronoff Center. Two parties shot at each other.

One woman was shot in the hip and transported to UC Medical Center.

There is no suspect info at this time.

