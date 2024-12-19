Tri-State school districts are making cuts, financial changes after levies failed in November's election

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — While some local school districts' proposed levies passed this November, others, like Mt. Healthy City School District's, did not. This means multiple local districts will face cuts, restructuring or reforms.

School leaders say due to the way Ohio funds its schools, local districts depend on the passage of local levies to maintain what they already have as the cost of education continues to rise. Despite coming up short with voters this year, some districts will return to voters again in 2025 to avoid even more damaging cuts.

Mt. Healthy City School District is one of the districts hit harder.

After district officials discovered some accounting errors, Mt. Healthy found itself in a serious financial hole. According to the district, they are projecting a $13 million deficit in 2025.

“I love Mt. Healthy," Sarah Wilson, assistant superintendent of student services and transportation, told WCPO Thursday. "I strongly feel this is where I was meant to be."

But the district does have hardships, she said. In response, the district consolidated or eliminated more than 100 positions and accepted a $10.7 million loan from the state to cover its costs for the year. The district is hopeful this loan will become a grant if the Ohio legislature passes Senate Bill 341 and House Bill 701.

They've also done things internally to address the budget shortfall. The district's financial recovery planincludes a new district credit card policy, that requires mandatory sign-out for usage, a new system to approve all district purchases and the district has refined Human resources and payroll processes.

“My message is that there are amazing professionals, education professionals working in this district who show up every day for the students and families of Mt. Healthy and we will continue to do that so that we can provide the absolute best options in education for our students," Wilson said.

According to our partners at WVXU, Princeton City Schools, Milford Exempted Village Schools and Clinton-Massie Local Schools are also facing budget challenges after failed levies in November.