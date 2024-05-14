This small Northern Kentucky school district's superintendent gets paid 4x more than its teachers

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — More than three dozen parents and others concerned about the Beechwood Independent School District stormed out of a meeting Monday as the board decided in a split vote to extend Superintendent Dr. Mike Stacy's contract for three years.

Many who showed up to speak during public comment were upset that the board was considering a contract extension ahead of the November election when a different board would be in control. Others were concerned with the significant pay disparity between Stacy and the average teacher in the district.

Kentucky Board of Education records indicate Stacy's annual salary was $249,000 — the highest of any superintendent with an average daily student attendance under 10,000, while the average teacher in the district makes $58,225 or 4.279 times less.

Parents like Alan Harris said the discrepancy was too much.

"They should give more to the teachers," Harris said. "I mean, a quarter of a million dollars is a lot of money a year."

Harris said his concerns didn't override his love for the district as he moved into a small home nearby specifically to give his three children a quality education.

Others were afraid that allowing for such a large gap between leadership and the district's leadership could further erode teacher morale.

Parent Leah Hildebrant called on the board to delay any vote on a contract extension until voters got a crack at reshaping the board at the ballot box.

"You represent us, not the superintendent," she told the five-panel board during public comment.

Sarah Cummins, who has two daughters in the district, said low teacher pay and high administrative salary was a national problem, but that didn't absolve the district of their responsibility to address it.

"They deserve higher salaries, and teachers across the country deserve higher salaries," she said.

As the board members prepared to vote on extending Stacy's contract, there was a common theme from each member as they laid out their reasoning for saying yes or no.

Each one said they thought Stacy was doing a fantastic job, and they deeply respected his work to guide the district through the pandemic and major construction projects set to be complete within a year.

The sentiment was reflected in official evaluations submitted to the Kentucky Board of Education as required by Kentucky law.

One parent spoke in his favor during public comment as well.

"I am in full support of him and this board," Sharon Geiger said. "Dr. Stacy has been a great ally for the school and the students."

No one on the board agreed to do an interview when asked, but all explained their stance ahead of a roll call.

Member Norine Sullivan, who tried to get the vote tabled before the meeting could begin in earnest, explained her "no" vote saying she wanted to delay a contract extension until after the November election.

Brad Hood, the other "no" vote, said he believed Stacy has been doing a great job but wouldn't vote to extend his contract because he believes teacher morale has taken a hit recently.

Members Amy Sleet, Jeanne Berger, and Melanie Stricker all said they would rely on Stacy's performance as proof they were making the right decision with a "yes" vote.

Stacy declined a request for comment before and after the board's vote.