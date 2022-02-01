Southwest Local Schools to get Super Bowl Monday off if district raises $9,400 for Sam Hubbard Foundation

HARRISON, Ohio — Schools across the Tri-State are canceling classes Monday, Feb. 14 in celebration of the Bengals' first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

While many districts announced calamity days on Super Bowl Monday, Southwest Local School District is hoping to do some good before announcing any changes to the calendar. In a message to families, Southwest Local Schools said classes will be canceled the day after the Super Bowl if the district can raise enough money for The Sam Hubbard Foundation.

"Let’s combine our giving spirit with our Bengals spirit and make a district-wide donation to The Sam Hubbard Foundation," the district said. "Our district goal is to raise $9,400 by Friday, February 4th at 3PM. If each student and staff member donates $2, we hit our goal. When and if we reach this goal - Monday, February 14 (the day after the Super Bowl) will be a calamity day!"

The Sam Hubbard Foundation, launched by the Cincinnati native and Bengals defensive end who wears No. 94, aims to combat hunger in Southwest Ohio and provide vulnerable children and families with educational, medical and athletic resources.

Last month, Hubbard was nominated for the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in recognition for community service activities off the field and excellence on the field.

"Let’s bring those donations in this week to help #94 fight food insecurity and enjoy a day off to hopefully celebrate the Bengals hoisting the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in franchise history," the district said.

Students are asked to bring donations to their homeroom or first bell teachers.

