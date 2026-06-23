Parents demand CPS investigate alleged discipline disparities at Fairview-Clifton German Language School

CINCINNATI — More than 30 Cincinnati Public Schools parents — backed by the Cincinnati NAACP — packed a Board of Education meeting Monday, demanding district leaders investigate allegations of policy violations, retaliation and discipline disparities at Fairview-Clifton German Language School.

Antonio Harper, a Fairview-Clifton German Language School parent, said he hopes the district responds.

"I just hope that they do the right thing by us. I hope that we get a positive outcome," Harper said.

Christian Davis of the Cincinnati Parent Empowerment Network said parents felt unheard before seeking outside help.

"They just felt like their voices were just falling on deaf ears, and so they reached out to our organization to serve as a liaison between those particular parents and the school district," Davis said.

Parents say the issues stretch back a few years and include disciplinary practices they say disproportionately impact students of color.

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Chelsea O'Neal, another parent at the school, shared data she said illustrates the disparity.

"Students of color make up about 54% of the demographic according to the data… yet their disciplinary actions imposed on them is about 91% versus their white counterparts, who make up about 34% of the student demographic at Fairview and only 1% of the disciplinary actions imposed," O'Neal said.

Parents also raised concerns about resources, including the school's alleged removal of the Alternative Learning Center and the use of uncertified substitute teachers for long-term instruction without notifying parents, which they say violates state and federal requirements.

Some accounts were more personal. Harper said his daughter has faced three expulsion attempts and what he described as an illegal search.

"My daughter has been up for expulsion three times," Harper said. "And it's crazy with things she's not even doing. She's been a great student … (an) honor roll student all through school, but the last year it's been like a lot of tension."

Superintendent Shauna Murphy spoke with parents off-camera during the meeting. Davis described her response to us.

"She said, 'I handled this wrong. Please allow me to make this up to you. Please allow me to schedule a time to meet with the parents,'" Davis said.

We asked the district about each specific complaint.

CPS did not confirm or deny parents' claims, but provided a statement saying: "Cincinnati Public Schools is aware of concerns raised by some members of the Fairview German Language School community. We take all concerns regarding student support, school culture, and compliance with District policies seriously. We are working with the school’s leadership and families to resolve these concerns."

Harper said his motivation goes beyond his own family.

"I just want to speak out for my child and somebody else's child that might be going through this," Harper said.

Fairview-Clifton German Language School's state report card shows strength in overall achievement and closing learning gaps, but the school lags in year-to-year student growth.