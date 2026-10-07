'I feel like, wow'| Gamble Montessori band to perform at football game for first time in program history

CINCINNATI — For years, students in Gamble Montessori High School's band program have performed in concerts and pep bands. Next week, they'll add another milestone to the list, performing at a football game for the first time in the program's history.

Inside the band's rehearsal room, the sounds of scales, percussion and marching commands fill the air as about 30 students prepare for a pair of major performances.

The group will perform at its fall concert before taking the field Oct. 15 at Stargel Stadium.

Band director Greg Thatcher said the school's band program is growing rapidly. Last year, the program had about 18 students. This year, enrollment has increased to about 30 students in grades nine through 12.

WATCH: A new tradition is taking shape at Gamble Montessori High School

Gamble Montessori band to perform at football game for first time in program history

"The missing gap here at school was that the school has never had a marching band," Thatcher said. "A lot of kids ask me, 'Why don't we do that?' So, I thought it was a great way to give the kids more opportunities."

The new marching component is giving students an experience many have never had before.

"Along the way, a lot of these kids we found out have never performed at a football game," Thatcher said. "Being under the Friday night lights, hearing the crowd and having the whole school spirit aspect of it, a lot of these kids have never experienced that. I think that's an important part of growing up."

Sophomore percussionist Mary Zakpo said being part of the band's first football game performance is something she never imagined when she first joined band in elementary school.

"I feel like, wow. If you were to tell fifth-grade me this, I would not believe you whatsoever," Zakpo said. "The fact that I get to be part of this history in the making, it feels good because we open up new doorways for other students and for Gamble in general."

Another student, Simon Marko, said he is looking forward to helping create school history, even as he steps outside of his comfort zone.

"I feel both excited and nervous," Marko said. "I've done many concerts, so I don't think it'll be very different, but it'll definitely be a new experience for me."

The new marching band effort is still in its early stages. Thatcher described the program as being "at the ground level," with students and staff working to secure basic equipment and build support.

Parents have already helped make the debut possible through donations and other contributions. One parent recently donated money to provide pizza for students before the game, according to Thatcher.

"We're trying to get some basic equipment," he said. "What we're hoping, as we get through these next couple weeks and we do this game, is that the community sees what we're about and it just kind of floods us with their support so that next time around we can just keep building this for these kids."

Thatcher hopes the momentum continues. His goal is to grow the band to 50 students in uniforms by next year.

He also sees the program as an opportunity to strengthen school and community connections.

"It gives the kids a sense of community. It gives them a sense of school spirit," Thatcher said. "When we start going out to games, and we start doing parades and outreach, it builds a community bond. That's really what it's all about. Not keeping it in this room. We need to get out of this school and into the community and perform for the community."

The band's debut football game performance will also feature Gamble's dance team, the Dancing Diamonds, which will perform alongside students during the show.

Gamble Montessori's band is scheduled to make its football game debut Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Stargel Stadium during the school's homecoming game.