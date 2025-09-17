University of Cincinnati students hold symbolic funeral for cultural centers amid Senate Bill 1 compliance

CINCINNATI — Students, faculty and staff at the University of Cincinnati gathered for a symbolic funeral to mourn what they've lost after the African American Cultural Resource Center was renamed as part of the university's compliance with Senate Bill 1.

The building, now simply called "The Cultural Center," previously housed ethnic programs and resources, the LGBTQ Center and the Women's Center. The sign identifying the building has been removed.

"Have mercy on higher education so it can find refuge despite Senate Bill 1," one participant said during the memorial service.

WATCH: What UC students and professors said about the loss of cultural programs and centers

University of Cincinnati students hold symbolic funeral for cultural centers amid SB1 compliance

The symbolic funeral comes after UC President Neville Pinto sent a letter stating the university will comply with Senate Bill 1, which bans diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs in state colleges and universities.

"I genuinely don't know if I would've made it through my freshman year without the support these spaces provided to me," one student said during the gathering.

Olivia Moody, a senior and president of Alliance, a registered LGBTQ+ student organization on campus, spoke about the critical role these centers played in retention.

"For the first time in their life, they felt comfortable being themselves, and that gave them a reason to stay. They would not be here without those resources," Moody said.

This isn't the first demonstration against the changes. In June, a "Funeral for Academic Freedom" was held when the dismantling was first announced.

Dr. Eric Jenkins, UC Associate Professor of Communication, Film and Media Studies, said he has hope that the demonstration would send a message to university leadership about what he describes as an overzealous enforcement of Senate Bill 1.

"I'm not gonna say ignore the bill. But comply in the most minor way possible. These politicians want to get involved on our campus to make them come down here and force their own bill. Stop folding at the first sign of conflict," said Jenkins.

An alumnus who had protested 35 years ago for the establishment of the African American Cultural Resource Center also spoke at the event.

"A college that's afraid to stand up and give our children the real knowledge is not a college worth going to, I hate to say this about my alma mater," he said. "They were taking my dollars, but there was nothing institutionalized to represent UC's black history and culture."

While a campaign to repeal the law failed, students vowed to continue their efforts.

"Even though it feels like you're being targeted by the university, there's still people here for you, and there's still people who want to continue to give you these amazing events and educational opportunities," said Moody.