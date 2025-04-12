UC student calls for more university help after she says threatening letter was sent to her home

MASON, Ohio — A student at the University of Cincinnati says an anonymous letter riddled with derogatory language arrived at her Mason home last week. The mail comes one month after she spoke out about a federal investigation into the university's Title VI violations related to antisemitic harassment and discrimination.

Laila Shaikh is the founder and president of UC's Students for Justice in Palestine. According to an open investigation filed by the U.S. Department of Education, a November 2023 complaint stated UC had seen a spike in antisemitic incidents, including "hate speech being spewed by individuals rallying on campus with the intent to 'free Palestine."

Shaikh denied the allegations and told us in March, "For them to claim that there is anything inherently violent is just another attempt to villainize Palestinian students and Pro-Palestinian students, as we're seeing across the nation right now."

Now, she reached out to us after she said she fears someone found her home address and sent her mail she believes is threatening.

"My 10-year-old sister went outside, got the mail, and there was an envelope with no return address, but with my name and our address," Shaikh said. "It was five pages, majority of them typed out of just different derogatory language and terms ... and then a handwritten note on the back insinuating a threat to me and just activists similar to me."

Shaikh showed us the mail, which includes a handwritten letter that refers to Mahmoud Khalil — a Columbia University student who participated in the school's pro-Palestine demonstrations — as a terrorist and calls for him and others to be dropped in Gaza "before a ... bombing."

Student activist says she's received racist, threatening letters, but law enforcement can't help

"I got the phone call and got a bit emotional after hearing my mom's voice, and one of the administrators, whose now job is at risk, the VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, took me around the corner and asked what is going on," Shaikh said.

In a statement from the university, the school said UC police met with Shaikh and connected her with the Warren County Sheriff's Office because the letter was sent to her parents' home.

"We also connected the student with various support services the university has to offer from Student Affairs, UCPD’s Victim Services Coordinator and the Office of Equal Opportunity," the statement says.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office sent a deputy to her home to review the letters. They determined "nothing criminal at the time," and advised Shaikh to remove her information off the internet, blur her house on Google and Apple Maps and check with the school to see if there is a way to look up students' information and have hers removed.

Shaikh said she believes UC should have done more to investigate her ongoing concerns and help students who believe the campus is no longer a safe place for everyone.

In a statement, UCPD said their "priority is the safety of our campus community and, as such, when students report a concerning issue, we do all that we are able to support them. We support and protect all free speech on campus, as well as protect the safety of all of our students."

She said this isn't the first time she's gotten a letter like this. In October 2024, she said she received a letter at her off-campus job calling her derogatory names, stating "Go back to Gaza ... We don't want you here."

Shaikh said the October letter didn't deter her from her role with Students for Justice in Palestine at UC. And this most recent letter does not either.

"Actions of hate and discrimination do not have any impact; it just fires up and amplifies students more who want to get involved," said Shaikh.