UC says Turning Point USA chapter wasn't removed from campus, it hasn't registered in years

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati is shutting down claims that it removed Turning Point USA as a registered student organization.

Turning Point USA is the conservative campus organization founded by Charlie Kirk. Kirk's wife, Erika, has taken it over since his assassination earlier this month.

In a video posted on social media Wednesday night, Olivia Krolczyk said the university removed the chapter from its campus. She showed part of an email from UC that the chapter president forwarded her, saying the organization is "not an active registered student organization" and the group would have to pay to reserve spaces for meetings.

"The University of Cincinnati has removed the Turning Point USA chapter from their campus with no explanation as to why," she said in the video, which has amassed more than a million views on both X and Instagram.

Krolczyk later followed up her post by saying UC resolved the issue.

— Olivia Krolczyk ✞ (@oliviakrolczyk_) September 25, 2025

Others, including Ohio GOP chairman Alex Triantafilou, said Sen. Bernie Moreno stepped in to help the chapter.

I reached out to the University of Cincinnati about the post. The university sent back a statement that noted the chapter was "not removed as a registered student organization" by the school.

"The group has not registered since 2021, which means they have not completed the registration process as a Turning Point USA group on campus since that time," the statement says. "Earlier this week, interested students connected with the Center for Student Involvement and indicated that they would be pursuing re-establishing the group as a registered student organization. They will have the opportunity to complete the new organization application process for the 2025-26 academic year, as is our standard process."

UC said all groups must register as an official student group every year. To learn more about the process, click here.

The university also provides a list of online resources for registered campus organizations regarding funding, membership and other important topics.