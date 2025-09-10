Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local, state leaders react to the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Kirk was shot and killed during a speaking event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday
Wisconsin Supreme Court
Jeffrey Phelps/AP
Charlie Kirk speaks during a town hall meeting Monday, March 17, 2025, in Oconomowoc, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Wisconsin Supreme Court
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Leaders in Cincinnati and Ohio are reacting after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event in Utah on Wednesday.

Kirk's death was announced on social media by President Donald Trump, who called on prayers for Kirk and all flags to be at half mast.

"A great guy from top to bottom," Trump wrote. "GOD BLESS HIM!"

Leaders on both sides of the aisle have shared their condolences, with many saying political violence has no place in America.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he and his wife, Fran, were "shocked and saddened" by Kirk's death.

"Political violence is completely unacceptable anywhere and at any time," he wrote.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear shared that sentiment, saying he "strongly condemned" the attack against Kirk.

"Political violence has no place in the United States of America. It further tears our country apart and sets us back versus moving us forward. Violence is always wrong. Period," Beshear wrote.

In Cincinnati, Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman called the shooting "absolutely horrible."

"We do not harm people we disagree with," Landsman wrote.

Alex Triantafilou, the Ohio GOP's chairman, told us that he's angry after Kirk's death.

In a social media post, he wrote, "This senseless violence cannot be tolerated in a free society."

Middletown native and Vice President JD Vance called Kirk "a genuinely good guy" on social media.

Vance also shared a photo of himself with Kirk.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval called the news of Kirk's death "terrible."

"This kind of senseless political violence is despicable, dangerous and it has to be unacceptable," Pureval wrote.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a Cincinnati native and candidate in Ohio's gubernatorial race, reminisced about his time when he traveled across the country with Kirk.

"Charlie Kirk was more committed to peaceful, open dialogue with those who disagreed with him than anyone I know," Ramaswamy wrote. "God blessed him with immense gifts, and he used them boldly and without fear. He knew the risks he was taking, but he did it anyway because he loved his kids & felt a responsibility to the nation they would inhabit."

Cory Bowman, half-brother to Vance and who is running against Pureval in the Cincinnati mayoral race, also reminisced about when he met Kirk two weeks ago.

"There are practical steps regarding policy and leadership that must be taken to prevent violence and the lawlessness we see," Bowman said. "However, the only true hope for the times we live in is a spiritual awakening, a turning of hearts toward the love of God and love for one another."

