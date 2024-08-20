UC freshman hit campus for move-in day, get first look at newly renovated Siddall Hall

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati's Siddall Hall opened back up to students Tuesday for the first time in 18 months — just in time for move-in day.

Known for its famous ping-pong tournaments and occasional late-night ice cream parties, the residence hall closed in January 2023 to undergo an $85 million renovation project.

Siddall Hall is located on the south side of campus and offers 500 beds and 12 floors of residence hall space.

New amenities include a ground-level, 5,000 square-foot fitness space. It is accompanied by a newly renovated common laundry area, common kitchenette and lounge space.

"[It's] beautiful, brand new. It looks great. Very excited. [my daughter] is in a quad, so it's nice. Restrooms are wonderful," said Karissa Hendricks, a University of Cincinnati mom moving in her freshman daughter.

Holland Rains/WCPO Students began move-in at the University of Cincinnati for the 2024-2025 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024.

The closure came in the midst of a housing crisis on campus in 2023 related to record enrollment numbers. The university has reported record enrollment every year since 2013.

University of Cincinnati officials have yet to announce enrollment numbers for the fall 2024 semester.

In January, the university reported its applicant pool grew 7% to more than 33,000.

First-year students began moving in Tuesday morning and will continue though Thursday. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. daily.

Upperclassmen will begin moving onto campus Friday and will do so through Sunday. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. daily.

The University of Cincinnati has provided the following tips to make move-in as seamless as possible:



Don't arrive to check-in driving a tall vehicle (i.e., U-Hauls, tall trucks, etc.).

Before checking in, make sure your car has adequate gas, you've eaten, and you've taken care of any other urgent needs — you may be waiting a while.

If you're looking to speed up your move-in, bring your own cart.

Prepare for inclement weather.

Recycle your cardboard.