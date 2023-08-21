New year, new record: University of Cincinnati hits biggest enrollment in school history

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati kicked off its fall semester Monday, not only welcoming students back but also celebrating a major milestone.

A projected 50,500 students are enrolled for the 2023-2024 academic year, which is a 5.39% increase over last year's enrollment of 47,914, according to UC. It's the biggest student body population in the university's more than 100-year history.

Contributing to that number is also the largest freshman class ever, with 8,900 students. That's an increase of 9% from last year.

"It's the brightest and most diverse first-year class we have ever had," Jack Miner, vice provost of enrollment management said in a press release.

Miner lauded the milestone bright and early Monday, emphasizing the impact it means for the city.

"This is 50,000 students from Cincinnati. This is 50,000 dreams. This is 50,000 opportunities," he said. "This is 50,000 people that will be working for Cincinnati businesses in two, three, five years. So it really is changing the makeup of this city and this region."

The university provided a snapshot of enrollment statistics.

UC is reporting a 22% increase in Black first-year students, 27% increase in Latinx first-year students, a 19% increase in Asian first-year students as well as 9,100 first-generation students — an 18% increase from last year.

Students of color make up more than 26% of the total student body, according to UC.

"I'm from Vietnam originally," Vu Pham said. "I flew half a globe away to go to UC."

Pham, a senior chemical engineering major and student body vice president said UC is an enticing option for out-of-state and international students not only because of its academics but also its welcoming and inclusive environment.

"Very big community, he said. "I got a sense of belonging since the first day I stepped on campus.

Students from 47 states and 50 countries are represented in UC's first-year class alone, according to the university.

But enrollment isn't the only milestone calling for celebration. Thousands of students will now be able to utilize a brand new facility on the campus's northwest corner.

Clifton Court Hall, a 185,000 square foot academic building, opened this past summer. The project cost $93 million and is the newest addition to the College of Arts and Sciences.

Home to seven different departments, it features a central atrium, collaboration areas, 24 classrooms and 230 faculty and staff offices.

"This is also really speaking to the type of experience we want students to have," Miner said. "There's room throughout the building students can reserve to be able to work on group projects. As we think about what we want students to have as experiences, we want them to have that practical working experience where they work together in teams, they're learning together."

