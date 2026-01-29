Does your school district need to make up snow days from the winter storm? Here's what states say

CINCINNATI — The snow and extreme cold forced hundreds of schools across the Tri-State to close for multiple days this week, leaving many parents scrambling to adjust their schedules.

"We're just making the best of it, you've got to roll with the punches," said Sean Davis. "My wife and I kind of balance."

The closures raise questions about whether students will need to make up those missed days, and the answer varies by state.

Does your school district have to make up the winter storm snow days?

In Ohio, there are no more calamity days where schools have a maximum number of days they're allowed to close.

Instead, a 2014 law requires schools to meet specific instructional hours: 910 hours for students in full-day kindergarten through sixth grade, and 1,001 hours for students in grades 7-12.

In a statement, the Ohio Board of Education said many districts add additional hours to the calendar to make sure they meet the requirement, even with closures. But if schools don't hit that required number of hours, they have to extend the schedule or have non-traditional learning days.

"These plans allow schools to replace the equivalent of up to three school days when closures occur due to allowable circumstances, including hazardous weather conditions," the department said.

In Kentucky, students are required to be in school a minimum of 1,062 hours with a minimum of 170 student days. Districts are also required to have make-up days in their school calendars.

Covington Independent Public Schools have been operating on NTI days since Jan. 26 and will for the remainder of the week.

Every district's calendar is different, which is why school closures or online learning days look different across the region.