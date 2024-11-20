'This is what I'm born to do' | Meet Cincinnati Public Schools newly elected superintendent, Shauna Murphy

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools' newly elected superintendent, Shauna Murphy, is no stranger to the district.

On Monday, the district's Board of Education voted her into the position permanently with a 4-3 vote.

At the meeting, board member Jim Crosset made a motion to give Murphy the superintendent job without doing a nationwide search. This motion came amid the district's attempts to move quickly with union negotiations, a budget and Phase 2 of a massive redistricting plan.

"I think that having a leader in place that's not interim to get all these things done is critical, and you asked for urgency, I'm giving you urgency," Crosset said.

Murphy expressed excitement about the decision in a press conference Tuesday.

"This is what I'm born to do," she said. "Being someone right here from Cincinnati, Ohio. I am dedicated to the city, to the children, to the community, to this school district."

Murphy said she grew up in the school district. She attended kindergarten at Swifton Primary School, and went to Bond Hill Academy before graduating from Purcell Marian High School. She later received a broadcast journalism degree from Ohio University. In addition, she received her master's degree in education from Xavier University and the University of Cincinnati.

The board said Murphy is more than qualified for the position due to her more than 35 years working in the district. Prior to serving as interim superintendent, Murphy worked as CPS's chief of student, family and community engagement. Since 1999, Murphy has served as an elementary and high school principal, as well as an assistant superintendent.

Board President Eve Bolton said she was confident in Murphy's ability to lead CPS, saying with her "deep knowledge of CPS and dedication to our students, staff and community, we know the District is in capable hands as we move forward.”

The three board members who voted against Murphy's appointment said they did so because they felt a formal search should have been done.

"Picking a superintendent is the most important decision a school board makes, and the public deserves an open, transparent process," said Ben Lindy, CPS board member. "By contrast, last night's vote came as a complete surprise. There were no interviews. There was no opportunity for anyone else to apply. There was zero community engagement. There wasn't even an announcement that a vote would be happening at all."

The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers agrees with the board's vote, saying the union is confident in the decision.

In May 2024, six organizations, including the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers, scheduled a "no confidence" vote after expressing frustration with the previous superintendent, Iranetta Wright.

The teachers' union said Murphy has the greatest experience to take over leadership for the district.

"CFT feels this is a strong move to make at this important juncture. CPS has many critical decisions to make, among which include the reorganization of schools, balancing the budget, staffing schools and negotiating six open union contracts. We must get these decisions right. Our district and our union members desperately need and deserve stable leadership with a steady hand in Shauna Murphy," the union said.

Per a board agreement, Murphy will complete a two-year contract as superintendent, and deputy superintendent Dr. Alesia Smith will also serve a two-year term.

"I plan to continue to move forward," Murphy said. "My vision is to make sure what happens to our kids after graduation day is very clear in the City of Cincinnati."