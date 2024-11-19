Cincinnati Public Schools board votes to hire interim superintendent Shauna Murphy as permanent superintendent

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education voted to make interim Superintendent Shauna Murphy the district's permanent superintendent.

Murphy, who has more than 35 years of experience in education, was voted as superintendent in Monday night's meeting in a 4-3 vote.

Ben Lindy, Kendra Mapp and Brandon Craig were the three dissenting votes on the board.

Eve Bolton, president of the CPS Board of Education, said the board is "confident" in Murphy's ability to lead the district during "this critical time."

“It is a privilege to serve as superintendent and to collaborate with our committed educators, staff and community,” Murphy said. “Together, we will remain focused on fostering academic success by creating a supportive environment that uplifts our educators and motivates our students to reach their highest potential.”

Murphy was selected as the district's interim superintendent in May 2024 after the previous superintendent, Iranetta Wright, submitted her resignation. When it was announced that Murphy would be interim superintendent, she said she was ready to face the challenges the district had been facing.

Prior to her time as interim superintendent, Murphy was the CPS chief of student, family and community engagement. According to her LinkedIn, Murphy has been with CPS for over a decade, previously serving as a principal at Woodward Career Technical High School before working in other roles for the district.

A Purcell Marian grad, Murphy attended Ohio University before getting her master's in secondary education at Xavier and a master's in educational administration at UC.

Dr. Alesia Smith, who is currently serving as the interim deputy superintendent, was also hired full-time in that role.

“Their strong leadership and shared commitment to equity and excellence will ensure the district stays on course. With their deep knowledge of CPS and dedication to our students, staff and community, we know the district is in capable hands as we move forward," Bolton said.