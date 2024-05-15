Cincinnati Public Schools superintendent submits resignation after 'no confidence' vote from local unions

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Iranetta Wright is stepping down, per a statement read by Cincinnati Board of Education President Eve Bolton at a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The news comes just days after all six unions within CPS gave Wright a vote of no confidence.

Members of the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers, Cincinnati Federation of Office Professionals, Cincinnati Association of Administrators and Supervisors, American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), Greater Cincinnati Building Trades and International Union of Operating Engineers Local 20 all expressed that they had lost support in Wright — something that has never happened in the history of the district.

Union leaders expressed frustrations with Wright's lack of communication and collaboration, and said the superintendent had "dismissed" their concerns without truly hearing them.

"We can't afford another year," Julie Sellers, president of the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers, said on Monday.

Board member Ben Lindy called Wright's resignation a "terrible, terrible mistake" in a prepared statement Wednesday. He moved to not accept the resignation until the board can talk about it as there is no plan for an interim at this time, but the board voted 5-2 to accept the resignation.

Wright first arrived in Cincinnati in 2022. She previously served as the deputy superintendent for Detroit Public Schools Community District and worked in several roles within Duval County Public Schools.

The board hired Wright over fellow finalists interim Superintendent Tianay Amat and Middletown City School District's Marlon Styles.

Wright was not in attendance at Wednesday's special meeting.