Cincinnati Public Schools names interim superintendent after Iranetta Wright's resignation

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools has an interim leader after superintendent Iranetta Wright submitted her resignation last week.

The Cincinnati Board of Education selected Shauna Murphy, the CPS chief of student, family and community engagement, as interim superintendent at its meeting Monday.

According to her LinkedIn, Murphy has been with CPS for over a decade, previously serving as a principal at Woodward Career Technical High School before working in other roles for the district.

A Purcell Marian grad, Murphy attended Ohio University before getting her master's in secondary education at Xavier and a master's in educational administration at UC.

The board interviewed Murphy and Dr. Alesia Smith, chief of schools, for the job at around 4 p.m. Monday before announcing its decision.

Smith, the board said, will be interim deputy superintendent.

Board President Eve Bolton said last week the interim superintendent "will probably have a major impact ... and a role to play" as the district continues to face budget cuts caused by the expiration of COVID-era federal funding.

Bolton said the district's budget plan could be pushed back to 90 days behind schedule due to Wright's resignation. She also said more cuts than originally expected would be needed, and "the kind of cuts that are needed probably have to be within the personnel range."

Wright's resignation came just days after all six unions within CPS gave her a vote of no confidence, saying she was not communicative or collaborative and often "dismissed" their concerns without truly listening to them.

"We can't afford another year," said Julie Sellers, president of the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers.

According to her settlement, Wright will still receive her current salary through the end of her contract on July 31, 2025. That would mean she will make just under $325,000 after her resignation, not including any paid-out vacation.