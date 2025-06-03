Cincinnati Public Schools' Board of Education discusses budget cuts amid $50 million budget gap

Cincinnati Public Schools addressed significant budget cuts for the forthcoming fiscal year during a Board of Education meeting Monday night.

The school district projects a budget deficit exceeding $50 million between the current and next fiscal years, primarily attributed to expected reductions in government funding.

Teachers, social workers and parents rallied their voices at a recent Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) board meeting, urging district officials to find alternatives to impending budget cuts and workforce reductions.

Ben Lindy, a member of the board, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, saying, "I think RIFs (Reductions in Force) are hard, and they are awful, and I hope we don’t have to do any of them."

Proposed cuts may eliminate positions across various departments, including reduced staff in services related to electricians, fine arts and the treasurer’s office. Importantly, the proposed plan includes the possible removal of some social workers, possibly leaving roughly 59 positions district-wide, a reduction that many argue would jeopardize student support and well-being.

Social worker Adrian Jackson made a passionate plea during Monday's meeting, emphasizing the essential role social workers play in the lives of families.

"We are connecters, we are bridges, Jackson said. "You are not just deciding on positions; you’re deciding whether families have a pathway to stability, dignity, and hope!”

In a prior move towards budget cuts, the board voted in mid-May to terminate its contract with the Cincinnati Health Department for school nursing services, a decision that is expected to save the district approximately $2.4 million. Instead, CPS plans to hire health professionals directly to fill those roles.

As the fiscal year draws to a close, the district must notify some affected employees of potential layoffs by June 6.

“Please find a way to protect these essential roles," Jackson said. "Find a way for the students and families that are counting on you.”

Cincinnati Public Schools' fiscal year begins July 1. However, the district's budget could be finalized after this date. It depends on when the state's budget is finalized. The state budget has to be signed by Gov. Mike DeWine by June 30 so that it can take effect on July 1.