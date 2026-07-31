Cincinnati Public Schools board will likely vote on rescinding earned income tax levy

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education will likely vote on potentially rescinding its recently approved earned income tax funding levy.

Earlier this week, the board voted 5-2 to place a 0.75% earned income tax levy on the November ballot, saying the proposal would provide a more sustainable revenue source as the district grapples with rising costs and declining state support.

The tax would apply to residents who live within the district, and district leaders say a failed levy would mean deeper cuts for the third straight year. Board President Brandon Craig said the district has reached a point where budget cuts are no longer sustainable without new funding.

"We are now at a point where that's not really an option, and we saw that this year with some of the positions that were directly facing students. Next year's cuts would be worse if we did not pass a levy," Craig said.

The board considered three options before settling on the earned income tax. CPS Treasurer Michael Gustin explained at the meeting how the tax would be applied.

"So if you live in Cincinnati, work in Cincinnati, you're going to pay it. If you live in Cincinnati, work in Blue Ash, you're still going to pay the same amount. If you live in Blue Ash and work in Cincinnati, you will not pay it all," Gustin said.

WATCH: How would Cincinnati Public Schools' proposed earned income tax levy work?

How would Cincinnati Public Schools' proposed earned income tax levy work?

And while some residents were on board, others pushed back.

Christian Davis, founder of the Cincinnati Parent Empowerment Network, attended the board meeting and said the district faces a significant trust gap with the community, rooted in a lack of financial transparency.

"Those that really are true champions of public education are going to support the district, but it's really gonna boil down to can the district gain the confidence from the community in less than 100 days," Davis said.

Northside resident Kyle Blake said he is open to paying more if the district can demonstrate the money is being spent responsibly.

"As long as I know kind of where the money's going, it's going to the right places, and everything's distributed properly, I think that would be a good thing," Blake said.

In a statement released after the school board's vote, Hamilton County Republican Party Chairman Josh Gerth said the party will oppose the levy, arguing Cincinnati Public Schools should focus on improving student outcomes before asking taxpayers for additional funding. You can read more from the statement, and the board president's response, here.

Now, the district's meeting agenda for Aug. 3 shows a motion to "rescind resolution proposing and submitting to the electors of the Cincinnati City School District the question of imposing an additional 0.75% school district income tax."

WCPO reached out to Craig about the motion Friday.

"While there is likely to be a vote, I don't know what the outcome would be. However, if the prior vote is rescinded, a vote could be called for any of the three options with a motion from the floor," Craig said.

When asked if the motion came as a result of the response from the community, Craig said, "The topic was added to the agenda at the request of a board member, as is allowed under board policy."

Mark Niehaus with the Cincinnati Federation of Teachers said comment would be reserved until after Monday's vote.