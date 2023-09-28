New system at CVG will reduce wait time for your luggage

HEBRON, Ky. — CVG Airport is getting a new baggage handling system that will get your bag to you quicker. It’s an improvement some travelers say is much needed.

"In Cincinnati, it's the worst that I’ve been to in the last five years," said Northern Kentucky resident Danielle Behler. "They always take the longest. I’ve waited up to 45 minutes to get baggage claim before."

CVG said the problem is their current system is old. It gets jammed or breaks down almost daily.

Bob Sokol works with Prospect Airport Services at CVG. He said he's seen the system break down many times.

"I've seen times where passengers will actually jump over on top of there, which is obviously not advised, very dangerous, to unclog it," Sokol said. "And people will cheer because they've been waiting for their luggage for forever. It's an issue."

CVG is working on a solution. Airport officials said they want to improve the travel experience. They're working on replacing the baggage handling system, which will cost about $137 million.

"We won't be updating the baggage carousels that you see in baggage claim, but we are updating and building a whole new system that carries your luggage," said Mindy Kershner, spokesperson for CVG.

The new technology will carry bags in their own container, which will help prevent straps and wheels from getting caught in the belt. The new system will also significantly cut down the distance and time it takes for bags to travel to get to you at baggage claim.

"Phenomenal news," said Bob Sokol of the plans. "This airport’s going through a lot of positive things right now and that will be one of them."

The project is part of a larger modernization project called "Elevate CVG" which also includes upgrades to the terminal welcome point and security technology. The baggage handling portion of the project is moving forward.

"We selected the vendor, and they will take maybe about 9 to 12 months to design the system,"

After they finish the design process, they’ll start building. The project could take several years before it’s complete.