Court docs: Xavier University director accused of secretly recording student in underwear

CINCINNATI — A Xavier University director has been charged after he allegedly secretly recorded a student in his underwear, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Court records show charges were filed against Samuel Terry on Feb. 2, roughly two months after the alleged filming incident happened.

Terry is charged with attempt to commit an offense and voyeurism.

According to court documents, a Xavier University student reported the incident to Xavier University police on Dec. 8. The alleged filming took place December 5, those documents say.

The student told police that while he was in Terry's office, Terry "attempted to secretly record the victim in his underwear using a video recording device," court documents say.

After the allegations were made, Xavier University police drafted search warrants and were able to seize Terry's phone to search it. Police recovered several videos that backed up the student's story, court documents say.

The search revealed that, on December 5, Terry did secretly record the victim in his office "while the victim was in a state of undress (underwear) and unaware of the recording," according to court documents.

Then, on December 6, Terry again tried to record the same student with the same recording device in his office, while the student was in his underwear, court documents say.

"During the attempt, the victim discovered the recording device and turned off the camera function," reads the documents filed in the case. "Mr. Terry entered the office and restarted the camera recording function and left the room. The victim changed clothes outside of the view of the camera."

Images and videos recovered from the device by police corroborated the student's story that he'd been filmed secretly on Dec. 6; however, the student was entirely unaware of the recording made the day prior, court documents say.

The location of the offense is listed in those court documents as the Gallagher Student Center on Xavier University's campus.

As recently as 2025, Terry was listed as a director at the university's THR1VE Center in documents from the university; Terry posted on his LinkedIn account two months ago, calling himself the director of the THR1VE Center.

We have reached out to Xavier University to learn more about the current status of Terry's employment, but have not yet heard back.