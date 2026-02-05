Employee falls into Licking River at River City Metals in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — A man has been taken to the hospital after he fell into the Licking River at his place of work, River City Metals in Newport according the Newport's fire chief.

Newport Fire Chief Frank Peluso told us the man was alert and conscious when he was transported; Peluso could not tell us whether the man had been operating a nearby crane, which appeared to have overturned and partially landed on a barge on the river.

When a WCPO crew arrived at the scene just before 10:30 a.m., emergency personnel was no longer on scene.

However, we were able to see the piece of heavy machinery tipped over, with the claw of the crane resting in a barge tethered to the facility, while the end with treads remained on the ground; the cab of the vehicle appeared to be at least partially dangling over the Licking River.